Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,636,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,549,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

