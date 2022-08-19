Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,759 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,160,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 321,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

