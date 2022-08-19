Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 468 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.