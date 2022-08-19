NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.00.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.46. 774,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 62.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

