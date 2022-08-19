NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $224.46. The stock had a trading volume of 774,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 62.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

