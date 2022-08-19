NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Price Down 16.5% This Week

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $406,229.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00794495 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Coin Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
