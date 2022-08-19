New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 26,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,535 shares of company stock worth $7,265,468. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

