New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $60.25 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 259,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.