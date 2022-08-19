New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.
New Fortress Energy Price Performance
Shares of NFE opened at $60.25 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.
New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 259,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
See Also
