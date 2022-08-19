Neutrino Token (NSBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,630.00

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $37.43 million and $74,630.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.64 or 0.00064168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00793114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,744,695 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol's governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. "

