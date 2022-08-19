Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 54,200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,554,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

