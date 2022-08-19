NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NetEase worth $30,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NTES stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

