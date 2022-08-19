NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at NeoPhotonics

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.