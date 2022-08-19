Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,574.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $11,574.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,108,342 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

