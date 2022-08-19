Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 110,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.