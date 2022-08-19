National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NATI opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after buying an additional 441,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

