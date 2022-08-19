National Bankshares Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$61.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.5 %

EIF stock opened at C$48.54 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.54.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 136.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.