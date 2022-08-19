National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $33.65 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

