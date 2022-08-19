National Bank Financial Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.18.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.