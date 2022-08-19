NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 3.2 %

NantHealth stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

