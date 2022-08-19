Naka Bodhi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $565,819.72 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $565,819.72 and $23,300.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

