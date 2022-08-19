Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

