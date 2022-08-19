Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 384,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.