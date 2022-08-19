Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.25. 23,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.