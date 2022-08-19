Morgan Stanley Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

