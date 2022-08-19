Morgan Stanley Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $94.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

