Morgan Stanley Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £158

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14,055.00.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $64.56 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

