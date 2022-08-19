Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GLUE stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $45.56.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
