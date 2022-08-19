Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

