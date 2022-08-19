Monavale Trading Down 13% This Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $778.81 or 0.03639871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 13% against the dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00255458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.