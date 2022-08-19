Mizuho Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

