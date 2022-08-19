Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Microvast has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

In other news, COO Shane Smith acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Microvast news, CFO Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $737,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,747.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

