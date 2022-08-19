Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Microvast Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Microvast has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Featured Stories
