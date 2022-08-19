Michael Ruppert Sells 1,162 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $59,459.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,483,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Michael Ruppert sold 1,172 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $60,240.80.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 222,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 269.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 83.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 98,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 45.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 213.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.