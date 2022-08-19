MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,818. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

