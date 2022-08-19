Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.74

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

Metallurgical Co. of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.