Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. 229,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,586,172. The firm has a market cap of $456.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

