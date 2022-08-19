Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $190,831.75 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $190,831.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,942,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Mark Aslett sold 3,507 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $180,084.45.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 222,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,149. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.44, a PEG ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

