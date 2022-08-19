Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.68 ($0.36). Approximately 30,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 525,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.25 ($0.37).

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of £133.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.37.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.