Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 143.96% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

NYSE MCG opened at $6.80 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Insider Transactions at Membership Collective Group

In other news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,833,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,833,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,060 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 654,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,257.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088. Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

