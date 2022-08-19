Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives $185.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 156 ($1.88) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

