MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

MEGEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

