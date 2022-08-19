MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

MediWound Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

