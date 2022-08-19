MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
MediWound Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
