Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

MAXN stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The business had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

