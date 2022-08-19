MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,338 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.77% of MaxCyte worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXCT. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in MaxCyte by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.96 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

