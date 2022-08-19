Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.74. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maverix Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

