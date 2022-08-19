Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Maverix Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.74. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
