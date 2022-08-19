Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.