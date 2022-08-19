Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.21 on Friday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,222,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,458. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 498.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.