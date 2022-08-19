Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells $236,477.09 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.36 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.