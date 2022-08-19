Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells $236,477.09 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.36 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

