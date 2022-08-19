Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 242.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Further Reading

