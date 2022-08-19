Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $10.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $8.08 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1,741.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

