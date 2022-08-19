Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.59. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1,741.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.