Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.90.

MQ opened at $8.08 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

